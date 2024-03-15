(Bloomberg) -- Job vacancies in the euro area continued to drop at the end of last year, touching a more than two-year low of 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Labor has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise disappointing economic performance in Europe, with unemployment currently at an all-time low of 6.4%. The European Central Bank is carefully watching wage developments as a surge there could in turn drive up consumer-price growth.

