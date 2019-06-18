(Bloomberg) -- Investors in the euro area priced in a rate cut by the European Central Bank after President Mario Draghi said that the region’s economy may need additional stimulus.

The euro reversed gains and bunds rallied as Draghi said that rate cuts remain a part of policy makers’ tool kit. Money markets now see a 10-basis point decline in the deposit rate by December, compared with about seven basis points of easing on Monday.

Yields across the eurozone have plunged amid concerns about a weakening economic outlook and conviction a fresh global easing cycle could be about to begin. European bond investors are already preparing for another round of quantitative easing, betting on a drop in longer-maturity yields relative to near-term rates and focusing on the returns offered by bonds like Spain’s.

The euro fell 0.2% to 1.1192, after gaining Monday. The yield on 10-year German bunds slipped four basis points to -0.287%.

