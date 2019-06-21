(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity in the euro-area improved in June, though output remained subdued and doubts remain over the outlook.

A flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 52.1, slightly higher than economists were expecting and an improvement from a reading of 51.8 in May.

The surveys point to growth of 0.2% in the second quarter, an improvement on the first quarter but still weak, the report said. Growth was driven by services, while manufacturing continued a downturn. Sentiment deteriorated in both sectors.

While the performance of Germany and France is improving, there’s growing concern that the rest of the region is sliding closer towards stagnation, the report said. Export orders fell during the month, and inflationary pressures eased.

“Concerns about weaker economic growth at home and in export markets, rising geopolitical risks and trade wars continue to dominate the picture and dampen business spending, investment and sentiment,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “The pace of expansion will continue to be restrained by uncertainty and risk aversion.”

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that additional stimulus will be needed “in the absence of any improvement” to the outlook for growth and inflation. Central bank officials say an interest-rate cut would be the first move if needed.

MPMIEZCA

ECOFRAGEREUECB PMIMPMIEUROPE

To contact the reporter on this story: Jill Ward in London at jward98@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Lucy Meakin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.