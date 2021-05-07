(Bloomberg) --

Investors in the euro area boosted their net purchases of Chinese assets by nearly 50 billion euros ($60 billion) last year, the most since at least 2006. Data from the European Central Bank show the value of portfolios focused on the Asian nation expanded by more than 45% to 187.6 billion euros at the end of 2020 from a year earlier. China’s securities have become increasingly attractive due to a strengthening yuan, their inclusion in some major index compilers’ flagship gauges and a speedy economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

