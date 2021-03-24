(Bloomberg) -- Private-sector activity in the euro area unexpectedly grew for the first time in six months, fueled by a record increase in factory output that masks fresh concerns across the economy about surging infections and new lockdowns.

Firms stepped up hiring in March to boost capacity to cope with strengthening demand, according to an IHS Markit survey. New orders rose at the fastest pace since July, with those from outside the region growing by the most in more than three years.

Bunds pared gains after the stronger-than-expected German and euro-area numbers. Ten-year yields fell 2 basis points to -0.36%, after sliding as much as 3 basis points earlier.

Still, the immediate outlook has deteriorated after spiraling coronavirus cases raised the specter of fresh restrictions. The German government extended curbs this week through mid-April and postponed plans to reopen Europe’s largest economy. In France, several regions including Paris have been under a new lockdown since Saturday, and most of Italy will follow on Monday

Services activity -- particularly affected by social distancing rules and closures -- shrank for a seventh month.

“This two-speed nature of the economy will therefore likely persist for some time to come, as manufacturers benefit from a recovery in global demand but consumer-facing services companies remain constrained,” said Chris Williamson, an IHS Markit economist.

Input costs rose at the fastest pace in a decade in March amid supply shortages. Selling prices increased the most in more than two years, a trend Williamson said “will likely feed through to higher consumer price inflation in coming months.”

(Updates with markets in third paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.