Producer-price inflation in the euro area is on a downward trend, and is now barely above zero. While the headline index is skewed by moves in oil prices, even when energy is stripped out, it’s clear the figures aren’t going to inspire confidence among European Central Bank policy makers about the inflation outlook. They’re in countdown to their Sept. 12 decision, when they may announce an interest rate cut, and even restart quantitative easing.

