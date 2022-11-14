(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area industrial production rose by 0.9% in September from the previous month and 4.9% from a year earlier, both significantly more than economists forecast. Given prior revisions too, that leaves the index level of output now at the highest since the end of 2017, showing how manufacturing in the region has shaken off the legacy of the pandemic even amid a supply squeeze. However, with winter approaching, energy prices still high and a recession now probably under way, the current quarter may prove tougher for industry to weather.

