(Bloomberg) -- A significant decline of company start-ups and closures in recent years may help explain the slowdown in euro-area productivity growth that’s weighing on the minds of policymakers, according to Bundesbank research.

Market entrants and exits “play an important role in the allocation of scarce production factors to productive uses,” researchers at the German central bank said in an article published on Tuesday. “If allocative efficiency declines as business dynamism declines, this can inhibit productivity growth.”

The succession of crises the bloc suffered in the last two decades and the ensuing uncertainty may have a cemented a more static corporate sector, according to the article. The long period of low interest rates, government measures during the pandemic and structural reasons like the aging of society, excessive regulation and insufficient competition may also play a role.

Productivity growth is important for the euro area’s inflation outlook because it can cushion the impact of wage gains on consumer prices. European Central Bank officials are closely watching such data to determine how soon to cut rates.

Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview published Tuesday that the issue is a key threat to the continued slowdown of inflation.

“The main risk is the combination of high wage growth, which is currently hovering around 5%, and very low productivity,” he said. “These two factors together could lead to a significant increase in unit labor costs.”

In a separate report, ECB researchers also highlighted that policy support after the pandemic reduced the “cleansing effect” of the crisis.

On top of that, the impact of digitization on productivity at the company level has been “relatively modest to date” as only those closest to cutting-edge technology have benefited so far, they said. Other firms were urged to step up investments to reap the gains from digital technologies.

The green transition may meanwhile boost productivity growth, “but it will take time,” the ECB article said. In the short to medium term, the impact of necessary adjustments will probably be negative.

