Services providers across the euro area ended the first quarter on a stronger footing than economists anticipated.

Purchasing managers’ indexes beat estimates in all four of the region’s largest economies in March. Growth momentum in the sector accelerated in Germany, Spain and Italy, while activity in France contracted less than initially signaled. The euro rose, and was up 0.3 percent to $1.1242 as of 10:05 a.m. Frankfurt time.

A gauge for the euro area jumped to 53.3, the highest since November. That lifted a composite measure for manufacturing and services to 51.6 -- better than a flash reading but still lower than the previous month.

A slump in global manufacturing has dealt a severe blow to the euro area’s export-heavy economy, with Germany in the midst of an industrial recession and France dealing with additional disruptions from anti-government protests. As weakness threatens to spread from factories to services, prospects for the euro area are deteriorating.

“The service sector has managed to sustain a relatively resilient rate of growth but has also lost momentum in recent months,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. “Unless manufacturing pulls out of its downturn, the overall pace of economic growth will likely weaken in the second quarter.”

The region’s composite PMI currently points to a first-quarter expansion of 0.2 percent, Williamson added, lower than a median estimate by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

