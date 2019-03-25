(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

The euro-area economy looks poised to get some lift from what once helped to push it into crisis: government spending. It probably needs it given the weakness across France and Germany

Turkey started an investigation into JPMorgan and another probe of unspecified banks that the regulator reproached for stoking the lira’s biggest plunge since last year’s crash. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned bankers deemed responsible for creating excessive demand for hard currency and making misleading predictions on currencies will “pay a heavy price” after elections

China’s top officials pledged to lower tariffs and expedite debt sales in 2019 as they seek to manage an economic slowdown. Meantime, central bank chief Yi Gang said the nation’s financial markets are still relatively closed, so there’s plenty of scope to increase access

The trade war between the U.S. and China comes back into focus this week as U.S. negotiators head to Beijing for another round of talks. The currency is topic in the talks, but the central bank thinks the currency will stay stable in the future

This looks like a textbook example of political meddling with a central bank in an emerging market, except it’s happening in the U.S. President Donald Trump’s nomination of Stephen Moore to be a Fed governor has drawn swift pushback

The inversion of the yield curve all the way out to 10-year maturities poses a potentially troubling signal for the economic outlook, if it’s sustained, our economists say in a preview of the week ahead. The yield on Australia’s 10-year note opened below 1.8 percent on Monday for the first time on record

India’s economy is rebounding, aided by a new central bank chief who pulled a policy U-turn to support growth, writes Abhishek Gupta

A property market boom could lead to employees being more distracted at work as they spend extra time shopping online, and show up late or leave early, a study found

