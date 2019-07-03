(Bloomberg) -- The gauge for the euro-area’s biggest companies was poised to enter a bull market on Wednesday, extending a rally fueled by the trade truce between the U.S. and China.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index was up 0.6% on the day, gaining 20% from a low hit in late December. Euro-area stocks, led by the tech sector, are getting a boost from the decision by the U.S. and China to resume trade talks. Shares in utilities have also rallied recently amid falling bond yields.

