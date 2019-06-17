(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Wage growth in the euro area continues to improve, reaching 2.5% in the first quarter of 2019. It keeps the labor market as the main source of good news for European Central Bank policy makers, who are seeing the economy under pressure and inflation expectations plunge. Officials meeting for a conference in Portugal this week have said they won’t hesitate to loosen policy again if the situation demands it.

