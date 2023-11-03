(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria said it’s addressed weaknesses in financial supervision after the aspiring euro area member was flagged by the global money-laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

The Balkan nation has for years been at or near the bottom of the European Union’s corruption rankings, facing scrutiny from the bloc and the US over graft and a failure to uphold the rule of law. Last week, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force put Bulgaria on its “gray list” for increased monitoring.

When taking office in June, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov vowed to tackle corruption and pledged to keep Bulgaria on a path toward euro adoption in 2025. In an emailed response to Bloomberg questions, the government said the authorities had amended money-laundering laws to meet EU and FATF requirements and also taken measures to enforce the legislation, while continuing to work with the watchdog.

Bulgaria “removed all technical obstacles” in the past four months, Denkov’s administration said, noting that the FATF report was based on data from May 2022 to June 2023. “We expect to report positively as early as June 2024,” the government said.

The effect of a FATF gray listing can be grave. A 2021 IMF study found that capital inflows decline by an average 7.6% of economic output due to the notice, and foreign direct investment falls by an average of 3%.

Bulgaria is the second EU member on the “gray list” after Croatia. Twenty-one other countries, including Yemen and Turkey, are also present.

After it was added in June, Croatia, which joined the EU common currency in January, said it’ll work to increase scrutiny over cash transactions, which are a common practice in the country. Baltic nations in recent years have also taken measures to avoid FATF’s monitoring.

Graft concerns have hindered Bulgaria’s progress toward the euro area and kept it out of the EU’s visa-free Schengen zone despite meeting all technical requirements for years.

“Rule of law is a priority for the government, and this includes applying measures against money-laundering,” Denkov’s administration said.

