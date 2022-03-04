Euro Below $1.10 for First Time Since 2020 as War Escalates

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s common currency dropped below $1.10 for the first time since May 2020 and is close to a key support level that goes back to the euro’s inception back in 1999.

Weighed down by geopolitical risks and changing monetary policy expectations globally, the euro fell to as low as $1.0999 as Russian forces occupied the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Friday.

Since topping $1.23 in early 2021, the euro has struggled against the dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares for a tightening cycle which is expected to widen the rates gap between it and the European Central Bank. More recently, geopolitical risks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled a haven bid into the greenback, with Europe’s economy more exposed to Russian sanctions.

The euro-dollar pair is near a trendline that has been in place since 1999 and a close below that line potentially opens further downside risks for currency.

