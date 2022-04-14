1h ago
Euro Declines to the Lowest Level Versus Dollar Since May 2020
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The euro sank to its lowest level against the dollar since May 2020 after the European Central Bank affirmed that its current plans to exit stimulus in the coming months were appropriate.
The common currency fell as much as 1% to 1.0782, breaking a previous low reached last month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified.
Money markets trimmed rate-hike bets on monetary tightening by the ECB in the wake of the decision, but are still pricing in quarter-point hikes in September and December that would bring the deposit rate to zero.
Lagarde Says War Is Stoking Risks to Inflation in Euro Zone
A strengthening dollar, fueled by market expectations of a swifter tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy, has kept the euro-dollar pair under pressure in recent weeks. Traders have also been eyeing the possibility of further disruption to European energy supplies from Russia as a headwind to growth as well as the possibility of a win in the French election for the nationalist leader Marine Le Pen.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:23
Amazon CEO vows to curb warehouse worker injuries in first shareholder letter
-
3:10
Tesla drops on concern Twitter would divide Musk’s attention
-
4:35
'Need for speed': Bay Street reactions to BoC rate hike
-
Justin Bieber, Maple Leafs have hockey’s top-selling jersey
-
4:04
'The top is off': Canadian home prices show signs of cracking
-
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new Suzy Shier concept store