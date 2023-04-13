(Bloomberg) -- The euro reached its strongest level against the dollar since April 2022, extending an advance fueled by a widening interest-rate differential.

The euro rose as much as 0.5% to $1.1043 on Thursday, exceeding its previous 2023 high of $1.1033 on Feb. 2. The common currency has strengthened against the dollar for five of the past six months as the US Federal Reserve has slowed its pace of interest-rate increases while the European Central Bank maintains a more aggressive pace.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.