(Bloomberg) -- The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since April 2017 amid investor concerns for growth and threats to energy supplies from Russia.

The common currency declined 0.2% to $1.0616, surpassing the trough reached in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, after Russia said it would cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria. There is now a prospect of the euro closing out April below its 20-year uptrend, which could put parity with the greenback on the horizon.

Accelerating gains in the dollar and Russia’s weaponization of energy exports add to headwinds for the currency including the European Central Bank’s relatively more cautious stance on tightening monetary policy compared to the Federal Reserve.

“We are now probing the pandemic-era lows, and the charts just look downright ugly,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “It’s hard to be optimistic on any early cessation of Russian hostilities in Ukraine.”

The currency’s slide since New York close has seen large momentum sell orders under the targeted low be executed, said traders who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment on the foreign-exchange market publicly.

The European Union has rejected demands to pay for Russian gas in rubles but now deadlines are starting to fall due and governments need to decide whether to accept President Vladimir Putin’s terms or lose crucial supplies.

Concerns over global growth prompted by China’s worsening virus outbreak have also strengthened the dollar at the expense of the common currency.

