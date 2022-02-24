(Bloomberg) -- The euro plunged to its lowest level against the dollar since June 2020, while a gauge of the greenback against a basket of currencies notched its biggest intraday leap since March of that year as investor concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hammered European assets and sent traders scurrying toward havens.

The euro fell as much as 1.8% to 1.1106, below its previous 2022 low, and hit a nearly seven-year low against the Swiss franc. The Bloomberg dollar index climbed as much as 1.4%.

The rush into the dollar’s safety dragged down other European currencies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plunged the continent into its biggest security crisis since World War II.

The euro has now erased the gains seen after the European Central Bank struck a more hawkish tone earlier this month. The invasion sent oil prices soaring, complicating the outlook for officials planning to tighten policy to deal with inflation that’s already at the highest in decades. Money markets pared bets on interest-rate hikes.

(Corrects story that moved at 11:06am ET to note euro is weakest since June 2020.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.