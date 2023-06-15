(Bloomberg) -- The euro gained more than 1% and government bonds extended losses as traders increased bets the European Central Bank will raise interest rates after officials hiked and signaled more to come.

The common currency jumped to as high as $1.0945, trading at the strongest level since mid-May. The yield on two-year German bonds rose, approaching the highest level in a decade, touched earlier this year.

The ECB on Wednesday raised its deposit rate by a quarter-point, as was widely expected, to 3.50% and increased its inflation forecasts for the coming years. Money-market traders reacted by increasing their rate-hike expectations, implying an almost 80% probability of the ECB raising rates to 4% by October, up from 50% before the decision.

The ECB decision comes after the Federal Reserve kept policy unchanged, but signaled further tightening is likely. European bonds had been falling since the start of the session.

Euro-area officials also confirmed that they’ll halt reinvestments under their €3.2 trillion ($3.5 trillion) Asset Purchase Program from next month — another tightening move that was flagged at May’s policy meeting.

“This gives the decision a slightly more hawkish tilt and could encourage the repricing of a higher terminal rate,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

The euro has rallied more than 10% from below parity against the dollar last year, on bets the ECB will press on with raising borrowing costs and narrow the interest-rate differential with the Fed.

The yield on two-year German bonds — among the most sensitive to changes in policy — has climbed 2.5 percentage points since the bank kicked off its tightening cycle in July.

The region’s energy shortfall proved less acute than feared, compounding the moves. The economy’s resilience is seen as giving the central bank further leeway to increase rates.

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu and Anya Andrianova.

