(Bloomberg) -- The euro jumped to a seven-week high as Mario Draghi disappointed some observers who had expected the European Central Bank might signal even more openness to easing measures.

The ECB won’t shy away from supporting the economy as growth weakens, Draghi said, although he also noted that economic data in the region aren’t bad. Changes to the central bank’s forecasts were mixed, with the ECB boosting its inflation and growth predictions for this year, but trimming them for 2020 and 2021.

The European currency surged as much as 0.8% to touch $1.1309, but failed to break above its April high of $1.1324. Gains came as the central bank extended its forward guidance to keep interest rates steady through the first half of 2020 and set terms on long-term loans. The euro then slipped back below $1.13 after Draghi noted there is “considerable headroom” for more quantitative easing and said that some officials raised the prospect of interest-rate cuts. The common currency was higher on the day against almost all of its Group-of-10 peers and was at $1.1294, up 0.7%, as of 11:31 a.m. in New York.

The euro’s strength is testament to “the dovish expectations in the market ahead of the meeting and the grave disappointment with the lack of willingness to commit to near-term easing,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S. The markets could be left with a Federal Reserve that’s ready to cut rates and an ECB that’s on the sidelines, “which could add to recent positive momentum” for the euro against the dollar, he said.

Some analysts doubt the common currency can add to its gains.

“This is a little position-reduction move higher in euro, but does nothing to materially alter its range-bound price action,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. If anything, the failure of the euro to hold above $1.13 “will encourage folks to try and fade it lower here.”

Eimear Daly, a London-based currency strategist at Macquarie Bank, is also skeptical about the prospects for an advance in the euro, which she said has been “frustratingly range-bound.” She’s keeping a keen eye on the $1.12 and $1.13 levels and noted that “in spite of the euro’s initial reaction, this press conference is dovish and will certainly increase market pricing for future rate cuts.”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, meanwhile, is “constructive” on the common currency and does see a case for a stronger euro against the dollar -- just not yet.

“There will be a time for EUR/USD to move higher, but we need more than just an extension of cheap funding to domestic banks,” CIBC strategist Bipan Rai wrote in a note to clients. “What’s needed is actual outperformance in European data relative to the U.S. If spot can manage to break above 1.1330/50, then we’ll talk.”

