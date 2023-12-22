(Bloomberg) -- The dollar extended its drop after the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation showed muted price gains, affirming the central bank’s pivot toward interest-rate cuts next year.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out volatile food and energy components, increased 0.1% in November from a month earlier, after a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in October, according to a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Unless we see a re-emergence of inflation, the USD bear market has commenced,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi Asset Management. “Today’s numbers continue to support the market narrative of more Fed cuts.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as much as 0.3% on Friday to the lowest since July, weakening against nearly all of its major peers in the developed world. The Swiss franc rose to the strongest level against the US currency since 2015, while the euro and Norwegian krone rose to their highest levels since August.

It’s been a rocky few months for the dollar, which began a rapid ascent in July only to reverse course in recent weeks as economic reports showed inflation easing and labor markets cooling in the world’s largest economy. The greenback extended losses in December after the Fed gave its clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is finished, forecasting a series of rate cuts in 2024.

Demand for options that benefit if the dollar appreciates fell to the lowest since June versus those that pay out if the greenback weakens, according to an index of one-year risk reversals, pointing to more weakness in the coming year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the currency will depreciate as much as 3% over the next 12 months.

The Fed’s dovish tilt contrasts with European Central Bank policymakers, who cautioned investors against betting on imminent reductions. The euro has gained about 3% against the greenback this year, with the dollar poised for its first annual decline in three years.

Meanwhile, the Swiss franc has jumped to its highest level against the dollar since 2015, when Switzerland’s central bank abandoned its policy to contain currency strength. It also touched an almost nine-year high versus the euro, a level that was reached earlier this month.

The franc is outperforming all its Group-of-10 currency peers this year, bolstered by the view that the Swiss National Bank’s preference for a stronger domestic currency will keep it elevated.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said earlier this week that the US central bank should begin reducing interest rates — though not immediately. Economists see the Fed holding off on cuts until mid-2024, contrary to market expectations that the easing cycle will begin sooner.

“Fed officials have failed to push back on March rate cut bets,” Shaun Osborne, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Scotiabank, wrote. “A lot of bad news is priced in to the dollar now and that may open the door for a rebound in early 2024—but just not yet.”

