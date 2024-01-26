(Bloomberg) -- Latvia has benefitted vastly from being part of Europe’s common currency, according to the central bank chief.

“We have benefitted from euro membership immensely, both economically, financially but also very much geopolitically,” Governor Martins Kazaks said at an event in Riga celebrating his country’s ten-year anniversary in the club. “Being a member of euro area is an equivalent of being a NATO member in terms of security — economic or military security.”

Latvia joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 2004, the same year it became a member of the European Union. Signing up to the euro is a condition of ascension to the latter.

“Euro area is a safe harbor in times of turmoil,” he told a panel chaired by Bloomberg Television’s Maria Tadeo. “It provides safety. But the safety must be used through structural policies to make our economies stronger.”

NATO holds a key role in the Baltics, which has a combined population smaller than New York City. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania rely on the security alliance for defense against a newly aggressive Russia, and host troops from NATO allies. The three countries, former unwilling members of the Soviet Union, are boosting defense spending and buying air defense and rocket systems.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.