(Bloomberg) -- The euro rallied as traders raised bets on the scale of future policy tightening by the European Central Bank after it raised borrowing costs by more than expected.

The common currency surged nearly 1% to touch $1.0278, the highest level in more than two weeks. Money-market traders are wagering on 60 basis points of hikes at the ECB’s next meeting in September, compared with less than 50 basis points before the decision.

Policy makers raised the key rate by half a point to zero on Thursday, ending an era of negative interest rates in the region. Bets were almost evenly split between a quarter- and half-point increase before the outcome.

The repricing suggests investors expect the ECB will have to get more aggressive in order to deal with record-high inflation, which is running at more than four times its 2% target. The move comes despite a political crisis in Italy -- one of the region’s most indebted economies -- that has sent the nation’s markets into tailspin.

“The EUR needed a “whatever it takes” message and the hawkish decision clearly sends it,” said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of G10 FX strategy at BBVA. This “should help EURUSD to edge slightly higher in the short term and to consolidate in the 1.00/1.05 range in the coming weeks despite the political noise in Italy and the geopolitical risks.”

Attention now turns to the European Central Bank’s new tool to stave off undue panic in government bond markets, named the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). The tool will be “an addition to the Governing Council’s toolkit” to protect the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area, according to an ECB statement.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.2% by 1:44 p.m. in London, reversing initial declines of as much as 0.6%.

