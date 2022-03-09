(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy may need to absorb a 550 billion-euro ($607 billion) surge in the cost of importing energy if prices stay at current levels, according to an analysis by JPMorgan.

The figure, which reflects an almost equal increase in the combined bills for oil and natural gas supplies to the region, was tallied in a report on Wednesday by Greg Fuzesi, a London-based economist at the U.S. investment bank. The income shock equals 4.5% of annual euro-zone output.

The estimate, which Fuzesi warns is highly sensitive to market fluctuations, provides a glimpse of the challenge faced by governments as they try to squeeze Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, while still being highly dependent on its gas supplies. Spain has already extended tax breaks on energy, and other countries will face pressure to do so too.

European Union leaders will discuss their predicament at a summit in Versailles starting on Thursday, after the European Central Bank has unveiled its own initial reaction.

“In general, it is easier for policy makers to provide support when gas is still flowing, even if this involves a large fiscal cost and may undermine the need to reduce reliance on Russian gas,” Fuzesi said. “It is not clear that the income shock has to be offset via fiscal support, but in any case the policy response is likely to become clearer by the end of this week.”

