The common currency gained as much as 0.4% to $1.1497, as traders in the New York morning session pushed it above a key resistance level of $1.1495, its peak in early March. Looking ahead, $1.1595, the midpoint of its losses since February 2018, is seen as another pivotal mark. One strategist is forecasting the currency could rise to $1.30 for the first time in six years.

After days of negotiations, EU leaders agreed on an initial plan of 750 billion euros ($860 billion). The emergency fund will give out 390 billion euros of grants and 360 billion euros of low-interest loans. For the first time, member states will underwrite joint bond issuance.

