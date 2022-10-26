(Bloomberg) -- The euro’s weakness risks stoking consumer prices further via imports, German Deputy Finance Minister Florian Toncar said, while cautioning that the European Central Bank doesn’t need much advice on what to do.

“We must also look at the value of the euro, compared to US dollars for instance -- otherwise we import inflation,” Toncar, state secretary at the country’s Finance Ministry, told Bloomberg Television’s Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on Wednesday. “If you compare the development of the euro to the US dollar you see a certain decline, and that in the end also makes imports more expensive -- and imports inflation.”

While the region’s single currency has just risen above parity with the dollar for the first time in more than a month, that hasn’t erased a considerable drop this year that has helped push up consumer-price gains. Inflation most recently reached 9.9%, and the ECB is aggressively hiking interest rates to bring it under control.

Toncar’s remarks contrast with recent comments by other European leaders that have highlighted the risk of a recession and suggested that euro-zone borrowing costs shouldn’t be increased too forcefully.

On Tuesday, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni said raising rates “is considered by many to be a rash choice.” French President Emmanuel Macron told a newspaper last week that he’s concerned that some policymakers want to “break demand” to tame inflation.

Earlier this month, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin posted a quote on Twitter saying that something is “seriously wrong with the prevailing ideas of monetary policy, when central banks protect their credibility by driving economies into recession.”

Toncar suggested that the ECB should be left to act of its own accord.

“The ECB has the mandate to ensure price stability and of course there is an enormous challenge for doing that,” he said. “It’s deciding independently -- I think governments shouldn’t give too much advice to the ECB. I cannot see the ECB doing something quite unusual compared to its peers.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.