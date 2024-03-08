Euro Set for Best Week This Year With Fed, ECB Seen in Lockstep

(Bloomberg) -- The euro is having its best week of the year against the dollar as hints of weakness in the US economy fuel bets the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will pivot to interest-rate cuts at around the same time.

A mixed jobs report on Friday prompted traders to ramp up wagers on earlier US rate cuts this year, dimming the dollar’s appeal and sending the euro to its highest versus the greenback since Jan. 12. The European common currency is now up more than 1% against the dollar this week.

Commentary from Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell a day earlier had already nudged market expectations for cuts from both central banks closer toward lockstep. The ECB President flagged a likely start in June. Shortly after she spoke, her Fed counterpart said US cuts were not far off.

At one point after the jobs print, markets had fully priced in a 25 basis-point cut in June from the Fed, and a total of 100 basis points of easing by year-end. That’s similar to the pace predicted for the ECB.

The latest data showed ongoing strength in the country’s labor market, but traders honed in on downward revisions to the previous month’s reading along with softer earnings. Heightened speculation that the Bank of Japan may soon raise rates has also weighed on the US currency.

“Since the market is viewing anything that lacks clear hawkish signs as being dovish, this is allowing dollar softness to continue,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

After jumping as much as 0.3% after the jobs data, the euro traded steady at $1.0947 per dollar as of 4:40 p.m. in London.

According to Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Bank, the common currency will struggle to climb beyond 1.10 in the near term, as investors await next week’s key US inflation print to cement expectations for a June cut.

