(Bloomberg) -- The euro rallied on signs the European Central Bank is not panicking about the currency’s recent rally against the U.S. dollar.

The euro rose as much as 0.9% to $1.1903 after ECB President Christine Lagarde avoided expressing concern over the exchange rate. Her comments were made minutes after a report that said policy makers agree there’s no need to overreact to the currency’s gains.

The messaging is a relief to euro bulls, who worried that the ECB may start jawboning the currency in a decline after Chief Economist Philip Lane said that the exchange did matter for policy. He spurred speculation among analysts and investors that Lagarde could seek to pave the way for more easing after the euro jumped above $1.20 for the first time in more than two years.

“It’s clear that the ECB is watching the euro carefully,” Ebrahim Rahbari, global head of foreign exchange analysis and content at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. “But it would take further appreciation -- we think at least another 5% -- for it to become truly policy-relevant.”

The ECB kept its emergency monetary stimulus and policy rates unchanged.

