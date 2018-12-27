(Bloomberg) -- The Euro Stoxx 50 sank 1.2 percent Thursday, entering a bear market, as a rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, dashing hopes for a year-end rebound in European shares.

The euro area stock index closed at 2,937.36, down about 20 percent from a peak in November 2017, following other European indexes including Germany’s DAX and Italy’s FTSE MIB that closed in bear territory earlier this year.

The Euro Stoxx 50 already flirted with the level last Friday before erasing losses by the close.

