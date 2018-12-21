(Bloomberg) -- The Euro Stoxx 50 tumbled 1.4 percent on Friday, with the euro-area benchmark set to enter a bear market after losing 20 percent from a peak in November 2017.

The gauge is following other European indexes like Germany’s DAX and Italy’s FTSE MIB which entered a bear market earlier this year amid a global equity market sell-off fueled by trade tensions, politics and mounting worries over the global economy.

