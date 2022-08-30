(Bloomberg) -- A nascent rebound in the euro could get its own hawkish boost from Wednesday’s key inflation data and that could keep a lid on further gains in the dollar.

The strong determination to fight inflation from the Federal Reserve at Jackson Hole has has bolstered similar debate between European Central Bank members, while falling gas prices have helped reverse declines in the common currency. The euro has climbed over 1% from its Aug. 23 two-decade low.

With markets pricing in a 60% probability of a 75 basis point ECB rate hike next month, there is plenty of room for investors to get more hawkish if European CPI data comes in hot -- which would likely provide further support to the fledgling euro recovery. Inflation is predicted to rise to 9.0% for August.

“Following the hawkish ECB rhetoric last week an upside surprise in Eurozone inflation would generate a further short squeeze in EUR/USD,” said David Forrester, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB Hong Kong Branch.

Speculative net-short positions against the euro are at the largest since March 2020, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The euro plays a big role in the overall direction of the greenback, given it comprises 31% of the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index and almost 60% of the ICE equivalent. Any rally in the currency will help take the wind out of the dollar’s post-Jackson Hole advance.

