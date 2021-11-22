(Bloomberg) --

The return of European lockdowns is sharpening euro traders’ focus on a key support level that dates back to the currency’s inception more than two decades ago.

The common currency fell 0.2% to 1.1272 as of 7:11 a.m. in New York, within 0.2% of a 16-month low. It hit that level after Austria said it will enter a nationwide lockdown and Germany hinted it may follow soon. The announcements dragged the euro, which was already under pressure this month from widening monetary policy and economic data divergences between Europe and the U.S.

A downturn in European sentiment has traders and investors looking toward the next line in the sand -- $1.10, where a trendline that has been in place since 1999 crosses. Strategists at UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings Plc said they expect the euro to decline to that level by the end of 2022, as traders see the European Central Bank to keep borrowing costs at a record low while the Federal Reserve shifts toward raising rates.

“We’re agnostic about this week’s euro-dollar outlook, but would use any retracement to sell it,” Citigroup Inc. strategist Ebrahim Rahbari wrote in a note.

Signs of traders bracing for more declines are surfacing across markets. Here’s a look at some of these measures:

Options Bets

Demand for options that pay out should the euro weaken is the strongest it’s been this year, Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation data show. Meanwhile, bullish wagers represent just 44.5% of the total interest for vanilla options so far this month, akin to the breakdown seen eight months ago.

Climbing Probabilities

The euro holding around current levels between $1.13 and $1.14 may be as good as it gets for the currency, according to November trading volume data on bearish bets from the DTCC.

While options traders only see a 22% probability of the euro falling to $1.10 by this year, the odds of that happening by the first quarter of 2022 climb to a coin toss. Traders see a 64% chance it will happen by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg’s options pricing data.

Yawning Gap

Widening interest-rate and yield differentials between the U.S. and euro area are adding to pressure on the euro. The spread between two-year U.S. and German yields has widened 20 basis points this month to the most since March 2020. To put this into perspective, that compares with just eight basis points in March this year, when similar dynamics weakened the euro 2.9%.

Europe is heading for tougher restrictions in many countries, as the outbreaks are only getting worse, according to Danske Bank analyst Mikael Olai Milhoj.

The euro may be vulnerable to downside risks, given growth and interest-rate expectations have swung against the euro area, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. senior international economist Brian Martin noted.

NOTE: Vassilis Karamanis is an FX and rates strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice

