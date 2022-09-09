Euro Trading Is All About the Energy Crisis, Not ECB Rate Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Not even a big interest-rate hike by the European Central Bank can help the euro these days.

The currency’s sharp selloff on Thursday in the wake of the ECB rate decision highlights how little monetary policy matters right now to traders, compared with the scale of economic destruction wrought by the war in Ukraine.

Just hours after the decision, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo put a spotlight on the problem, warning that Europe faces “de-industrialization and severe risk of fundamental social unrest” because of the energy crisis. The euro traded below parity to the dollar, sinking as much as 0.8% on Thursday.

“The ECB is fighting gravity in FX markets,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX research at Danske Bank. “EUR/USD has more downside in store and the ECB decision does not change that.”

ECB Officials Leave Open Chance of Another Jumbo Rate Hike

The New Zealand dollar and the pound are among the many other currencies that also ignored rate rises this year. Traders have been focused on more aggressive policy from the US, which left other central banks lagging behind. The Federal Reserve has delivered 225 basis points in tightening since March.

In its rate announcement, the ECB struck a hawkish tone, saying that it expects to raise rates further as inflation remains “far too high.” Officials are prepared to deliver a second consecutive hike of 75 basis points at their October meeting if the inflation outlook warrants an additional big step, according to people familiar with the debate.

Speaking to reporters after the decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested that there was little the central bank could do to help the euro.

“We do not target any exchange rate for euro, but of course we monitor closely,” she said, adding that she “noted” its depreciation against a basket of currencies, especially the dollar.

Euro strategists are united in their predictions that the way forward is more weakness. Danske Bank’s Lomholt said fair value for the currency is closer to 90 US cents, compared with current trading around 99 cents.

“I suspect that the ECB will have to produce these big hikes just to hold the euro here,” said Steven Barrow, an FX strategist at Standard Bank.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.