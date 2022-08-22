(Bloomberg) -- The euro looks set to suffer another downdraft with Asian countries poised to cut their holdings of the common currency to rebalance portfolios, according to ING Groep NV.

Nations across the region have spent significant amounts of dollars this year buying their own currencies in the face of a rallying greenback, and that has left their overall holdings unbalanced, said Chris Turner, head of global markets in London. They now need to offload euros to return their holdings to the right weightings, he said.

Whether this impacts the euro “depends on the size of the FX intervention going on and the market conditions for EUR/USD at time the rebalancing takes place,” he said. “But you could be talking several billion euros being sold each month.”

The euro has been pummeled this year, sliding almost 13% against the dollar, as an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve boosted the US currency, while proximity to the war in Ukraine worsened the outlook for Europe’s economy. It slid below parity for the second time this year Monday, dropping to 99.26 cents, the weakest since 2002.

India, Thailand and South Korea have seen their reserves drop by a combined $115 billion this year as they sold dollars to curb currency declines, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bearish Forecasts

Strategists are almost unanimous in tipping further euro losses.

Morgan Stanley forecasts the shared currency will slide to 97 cents this quarter as the Fed turns even more hawkish. Nomura International Plc targets 97.5 cents by the end of September, after which the market may be looking for the 95-cent level or possibly lower, as pressure on energy supplies raises the risk of blackouts.

Read More: Euro at Two-Decade Low Just Start of Drop, Strategists Say

“In general, FX intervention occurs via the dollar/local currency pair so the prospect of continued rebalancing in favor of the dollar will probably remain a theme on the back of ongoing intervention for the remainder of the year,” ING’s Turner said.

