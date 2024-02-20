(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone construction output rose by 1.9% in December from the same month a year ago, the highest increase since February. That’s a strong end to the fourth quarter, reversing decreases in the previous two months, and a positive end to 2023, which saw average annual growth of 0.2%. The outlook for this year is more muted, with economists predicting decreases due to a weak performance of the sector in Germany.

