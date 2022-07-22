(Bloomberg) -- Private-sector activity in the euro area unexpectedly shrank for the first time since the pandemic lockdowns of early 2021 as record inflation curbed demand across the economy -- adding to fears that a recession is on the horizon.

A survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global dropped to a 17-month low in July, dipping beneath the level that signals contraction. The downturn was driven by worsening output among manufacturers and a near-stalling of service-sector growth. Economists had expected a mild expansion.

“A steep loss of new orders, falling backlogs of work and gloomier business expectations all point to the rate of decline gathering further momentum,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at S&P Global. “Of greatest concern is the plight of manufacturing, where producers are reporting that weaker-than-expected sales have led to an unprecedented rise in unsold stock.”

The report reinforces the growing chorus of economists predicting a recession in the 19-member currency bloc later this year. Energy supplies are a major worry as Russia reduces natural gas flows in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Higher credit costs are another headwind after the European Central Bank lifted interest rates this week for the first time in more than a decade.

While ECB President Christine Lagarde said it’s important to prevent expectations of higher prices from becoming entrenched, she conceded that the economy is weakening.

Companies are lowering their outlooks, constraining input purchases and pulling back on hiring, according to Friday’s report. Williamson predicted production will probably need to be reduced as firms adapt to the weaker-demand environment.

“With the ECB raising interest rates at a time when the demand environment is one that would normally see policy being loosened, higher borrowing costs will inevitably add to recession risks,” he said.

