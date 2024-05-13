(Bloomberg) -- The euro-are economy will expand more quickly than previously thought this year as the bloc’s biggest member exits more than a year of near-stagnation, a Bloomberg poll of analysts showed.

Output in the 20-nation currency union will rise by 0.7% in 2024 — more than the 0.5% advance that was forecast in the last monthly survey. Gross domestic product in Germany is now seen increasing by 0.2% compared with 0.1% before.

The results, which also include upgrades to the outlooks in France, Italy and Spain, capture the improving mood in the region. First-quarter GDP readings surprised to the upside, inflation is receding toward 2% and the European Central Bank is gearing up to start lowering interest rates.

Respondents in the survey predict three quarter-point reductions this year in the deposit rate, which currently stands at 4%. That’s about in line with the view of money-market investors.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said last month that the euro zone economy is “recovering and we are clearly seeing signs of recovery.”

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche.

