(Bloomberg) -- The euro region will succumb to a recession regardless of whether Russian energy supplies cease, according to ING, which reckons that outlook will curtail European Central Bank interest-rate hikes.

“The long-awaited economic recovery of the euro zone has been canceled,” economist Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note on Thursday. “None of the current risk factors for the euro-zone economy is likely to disappear soon.”

ING lowered its 2022 growth forecast for the euro area to 2.6%, and predicts a recession “at the turn of the year.” Brzeski added that “this is without actually predicting a full stop of Russian oil and gas.”

Investors have grown increasingly concerned that risks around energy could plunge the region into a downturn. A severe economic shock would make it harder for the ECB to tighten policy, and likely widen the rate differential with the US. Such concerns have pushed the euro down toward parity with the dollar.

To Brzeski, a deteriorating outlook could motivate policy makers to “front-load those intended hikes.”

He expects officials will be able to raise rates by only 100 basis-points before the end of the year. That compares with money-market wagers on hikes totaling more than 140 basis points of hikes, which have fallen a half-point since the middle of last month.

“The looming recession, not only in the euro zone but also in the US, along with doubts about debt sustainability in the euro zone, should prevent the ECB from going beyond the initial normalization, keeping rates on hold in 2023,” he said.

