(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area industrial production rose less than anticipated in May — adding to signs that manufacturing is struggling to regain momentum after the 20-nation bloc suffered a recession over the winter.

Output increased 0.2% from April, less than the 0.3% economists polled by Bloomberg estimated. Production shrank 2.2% from a year ago, falling well short of analysts’ expectations.

As the euro zone battles to exit its downturn, manufacturing is proving to be the biggest drag on growth. In Germany, Europe’s largest economy, industrial output suffered a surprise drop in May, with recent business surveys suggesting the negative outlook will persist.

One example is chemical maker BASF SE, which blamed subdued global industrial performance and slow demand for consumer products as it cut its earnings expectations for 2023. Carmakers are suffering, too. Automotive supplier Continental AG reported worse-than-anticipated operating earnings in the second quarter.

For the euro region, Slovenia saw the highest monthly increase in production, at 7.8%, followed by Croatia, Slovakia and Finland. The largest drops were recorded in Ireland, Lithuania, Romania and Belgium. While output of capital, intermediate and durable consumer goods were all slightly up, energy fell by 1.1%.

Goldman Sachs remains “cautiously optimistic” about Europe’s industrial outlook in a recent report, as the European Central Bank approaches the end of its historic campaign of interest-rate increases.

“We believe we are close to the peak of the tightening cycle, with much of the future tightening already priced in, suggesting that the monetary drag on industry ought to start to wane,” Goldman economists said in an emailed report.

