(Bloomberg) -- The euro region probably ended 2023 with an upward bump in inflation that policymakers are already poised to take in their stride as they meander toward interest-rate cuts.

Consumer prices rose 3% in December from a year earlier, in the first acceleration for eight months, according to the median of 29 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists before next Friday’s data.

The likely pickup in headline inflation was already flagged by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, citing higher energy costs in 2022 that won’t be repeated.

Officials reckon such effects, and the phasing out of fiscal aid to households in Germany and elsewhere, will moderate the pace at which consumer price growth is weakening.

That suggests the upcoming data could herald a change in momentum from the dynamic slowdown seen so far, after an outcome of 2.4% for November that was unexpectedly close to the ECB’s 2% goal. The 0.6% decline in prices on the month was the biggest such drop since early 2020.

A gentler path downward could help support the ECB’s case in its stand-off with investors, who have piled on bets for a swift pivot toward rate cuts in tandem with the US Federal Reserve. The extent of wagers confounded some euro-zone policymakers at the Dec. 14 decision.

On Dec. 21, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos reiterated that any easing won’t be immediate.

“Once we see inflation is clearly converging in a stable manner to our target of 2%, monetary policy might then start to ease,” Guindos told Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos. “But it’s still too early for that to happen.”

While headline inflation could accelerate in next week’s data, officials may take comfort from continuing weakening in the underlying measure that strips out volatile elements such as energy. That probably slowed to 3.4%.

National numbers across the region may continue to show significant differences. In November for example, price growth was 6.9% in Slovakia but negative in Belgium.

In Spain, which released its report on Friday, inflation was 3.3% in December. It may be around 4% on Thursday in both France and Germany, where a huge surge from last month’s 2.3% reading is anticipated.

By contrast, Italy’s inflation rate due on Friday, concurrent with the euro-region data, could even have sunk closer toward zero.

Forecasts for each of those large economies show that price growth is set to keep diverging. The Bundesbank predicts German inflation of 2.7% next year, slowing thereafter but still above 2% in 2026. Peers in France, Italy and Spain all anticipate being at or below the goal in 2025.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

