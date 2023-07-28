(Bloomberg) -- Euro-region inflation probably stayed stuck above 5% this month after an uneven quarter of economic growth, keeping officials in a quandary on whether to keep raising interest rates.

Consumer prices rose an annual 5.3% in July, according to the median forecasts of economists. Their estimates suggest that an underlying gauge stripping out volatile elements such as energy exceeded that measure for the first time since early 2021, reaching 5.4%.

Those data will be released on Monday alongside gross domestic product numbers that may show the euro zone returned to growth in the second quarter, as an unexpectedly buoyant French economy made up for stagnation in Germany.

The reports will help fill in information gaps that European Central Bank policymakers confronted on Thursday, when they lifted rates but avoided signaling an intention for their next meeting in September.

Even so, the numbers may point to weakening pressures, they are unlikely to give officials enough reassurance that their tightening push has fully tamed consumer prices. The strength of so-called core inflation in particular will focus the ECB as it judges whether or not it’s on track to slow to 2%.

“Domestic price pressures, including from rising wages and still robust profit margins, are becoming an increasingly important driver,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said. “While some measures are moving lower, underlying inflation remains high overall.”

Her statement on Thursday emphasized the deterioration in the region’s economic prospects, which may help weigh on price growth. That means the GDP numbers for the three months through June will receive due attention too.

“We are expecting the drag from higher interest rates to build as the impact of higher energy prices fades, keeping GDP growth well below trend.”

The median forecast of economists is for an increase of 0.2% after a quarter of stagnation. That would reflect a surprise surge of 0.5% in France, offset by the failure of Germany, the region’s biggest economy, to resume growth after a winter recession.

