Euro-Zone Prices Driven More and More by Demand, ECB Study Says

(Bloomberg) -- Underlying inflation in the euro area is increasingly driven by higher demand, according to the European Central Bank, which has listed the trend among reasons to lift borrowing costs.

While the currency bloc’s record price growth has been influenced in large part by supply disruptions and energy shortages, a new study by the ECB shows “the importance of demand factors has gradually increased over time.”

“Over recent months, supply and demand factors have played broadly similar roles in HICPX,” researchers Eduardo Goncalves and Gerrit Koeste said in an economic bulletin article published Friday, referring to a measure of core inflation that strips out more volatile energy and food prices.

“Monetary policy works mainly via the demand channel, so it is important to assess to what extent developments in underlying inflation can be attributed to either supply or demand factors,” they said.

ECB officials have raised borrowing costs for two consecutive meetings and are on course to do so again this month. Some are backing another 75 basis-point step, matching September’s move. Back then, the Governing Council said it “expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.