(Bloomberg) -- The euro zone suffered a bigger-than-expected drop in industrial production in October, a sign of weakness that could mean the economy is in a recession.

Output in the region fell 0.7% from September, Eurostat said on Wednesday in Luxembourg. That exceeded the 0.3% decline anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey, bringing down the level of production to the lowest since 2020.

Such a drop at the start of the final three-month period of 2023 means that manufacturing and the rest of the economy have more ground to cover to avoid two consecutive quarters of contraction that would amount to a recession.

Economists now reckon that the currency area won’t escape such a fate, according to a Bloomberg survey released on Monday.

Production of capital goods suffered the biggest decline on the month, with a 1.4% drop. The main gain was in energy output.

The numbers suggest that weak global demand is inflicting broad fallout across Europe’s exporters. All five of the region’s biggest economies saw monthly declines in production.

The report offers a final glimpse of hard data to European Central Bank officials who are gathering on Wednesday on the eve of a decision where they will release new economic forecasts.

Investors are betting that policymakers could be cutting interest rates as soon as three months from now, though signals so far suggest they’re likely to be in less of a rush to do so.

