(Bloomberg) -- Inflation will reach the European Central Bank’s 2% target in 2025 in three of the region’s four biggest economies — but not Germany.

Projections released Tuesday by the Bank of France and the Bank of Spain, together with Bank of Italy numbers out on Friday, show consumer-price growth is seen converging toward or even dipping below the goal in those countries, which together account for almost half the region’s output.

By contrast, the Bundesbank reckons that Europe’s biggest economy will be stuck with inflation above the target even in 2026. It sees rising wages keeping price pressures elevated in 2025 and 2026 — even as the impact of monetary tightening continues to unfold. While energy costs are forecast to remain stable in those years, food prices are still seen rising strongly.

Those national forecasts by central banks across the region arrived in the wake of the ECB’s Dec. 14 decision to hold interest rates at 4% for a second meeting. They highlight the difficulty in setting monetary policy in a region whose economies, even quarter of a century after the creation of the euro, aren’t yet homogenous.

This month’s forecasting round is one of two each year that feature calculations by national central banks. Those figures are then plugged into the outcome for the region compiled by ECB staff.

The overall euro-zone forecast showed inflation of 2.1% in 2025, only weakening below the goal the following year. President Christine Lagarde relayed those projections last week as she pushed back against investor bets on rate cuts as soon as March.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, speaking Tuesday, observed that time needs to pass before officials countentance any reductions in borrowing costs.

“I want to insist on this patience, this plateau,” he said. “If we cut rates too soon, we would risk falling back into the sickness of inflation.”

