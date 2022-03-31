(Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis gripping the euro area will inflict an extra bill on consumers equivalent to 1.8% of its gross domestic product, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics.

Increased heating and electricity costs, along with higher prices of fuel for motorists, will combine to add 230 billion euros ($255 billion) to households’ expenses, Jamie Rush and Maeva Cousin estimated in a report on Thursday. That’s up from a 100 billion-euro projection made in February.

The figures showcase the squeeze felt across the continent. Surging inflation is already a huge concern for consumers, with confidence levels rapidly falling back toward pandemic lows. As money worries mount, that could dent demand and output.

“Savings amassed during the pandemic may help cushion the blow,” the economists wrote. “But the shock will still hit growth hard as spending on other things gets squeezed.”

Citing the possibility of a shock to growth, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane insisted on Thursday that officials should be ready to move monetary policy in either direction.

Tallying the additional energy expense caused by the war in Ukraine illustrates the most significant part of the cumulative strain imposed on households by surging consumer prices.

Data on Thursday showed some new highs of inflation reached in March, with 5.1% in France and 7% in Italy. Reports the previous day were even worse, with 7.6% in Germany and almost 10% in Spain.

Statistics for the euro region as a whole are due on Friday. The median of 41 forecasts is for an acceleration to 6.7%, another record in the history of the single currency. Bloomberg Economics reckons it will be even higher, in excess of 7%.

The economists’ calculations of the consumer shock combine almost 130 billion euros in extra household energy bills, and just under 99 billion euros added to gasoline costs.

Mitigating the blow will be a hoard of household savings built up during the pandemic. The economists previously calculated that at almost 400 billion euros, though they now reckon it had shrunk to about 330 billion euros last month. The cushion won’t help everyone though.

“Those on low incomes are less likely to have put money aside,” Rush and Cousin said. “On top of that, now that many of the bigger risks around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have crystallized, households may be less willing to dip into savings.”

How the international crisis develops will be a key influence on whether their forecast comes to pass. On Wednesday, the prospect of a potential Russian gas cut-off prompted the German government to begin the first phase of a plan to brace for such a shock.

