(Bloomberg) -- Confidence among Finnish businesses fell for a fifth month in December while consumers in the northernmost euro nation were at their gloomiest in more than two years as trade wars make themselves felt in the export-reliant economy.

Sentiment gauges are the only leading indicators published in Finland with the latest data providing further evidence that economic growth is losing steam.

Industrial order books in Finland have been getting thinner while inventories have been swelling.

For Finland’s government, the development is troubling, as the economic outlook grows less certain ahead of general elections due in April. Though the three-party center-right coalition has largely delivered on its goals, Finland is still running a budget deficit.

Juhana Brotherus at housing-credit provider Hypo says the biggest worry in the latest confidence reports is the build-up in inventories as orders slow. He compared Finland to a small slab of driftwood blown about by global economic winds.

