(Bloomberg) -- The euro-area economy stagnated at the end of 2023, data Wednesday confirmed, while a separate report painted a brighter picture for the struggling manufacturing sector.

Gross domestic product was unchanged in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, Eurostat said — meaning the 20-nation bloc narrowly avoided a recession following its slight contraction between July and September.

Industrial output, however, defied analyst estimates for a drop by jumping 2.6% on the month in December. While the result was in part thanks to a surge in Ireland — where data is often volatile — November’s reading was also revised up.

But even as the euro area avoided a downturn, recent indicators suggest it isn’t gaining much momentum due to elevated borrowing costs, weak foreign demand and hesitant consumers. Private sector-activity continued contracting in January, according to S&P Global, and the Bundesbank has warned that Germany will “stagnate at best” in the first quarter.

The labor market has remained surprisingly resilient in the face of such weakness. Employment grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Eurostat said. That’s even better than it managed in the previous three months.

Such strength is keeping European Central Bank officials on edge as the tight jobs market and quickly rising pay could delay inflation’s return to the 2% target.

The choice appears to be between cutting interest rates in April or June, with many leaning toward the later date. That would allow them to gather more data and gain enough confidence that wage growth is slowing down.

