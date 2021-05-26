(Bloomberg) -- Euroclear mistakenly credited some UniCredit SpA bondholders with coupon payments after the bank had decided to skip the installment.

The European firm, which specializes in the settlement of securities transactions, is now seeking to reverse the credits, according to a statement. It said no payments were made.

Last week, the Italian lender sent a notice that it decided not to pay a debt coupon of about 30 million euros ($37 million) to Mediobanca SpA, its main depositary bank, and Mitsubishi UFJ Investor Services & Banking (Luxembourg) SA, which is acting on a fiduciary basis on the notes, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mitsubishi alerted the settlement agents including Euroclear about the decision, but the clearing firm credited the coupon into client accounts by mistake, the people said.

A spokesman for Mediobanca declined to comment, while a spokesman for UniCredit declined to further comment beyond an earlier statement that the bank reiterated its decision not to settle the coupon, and it has not given anyone a mandate to do so.

