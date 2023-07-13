(Bloomberg) -- Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said persistent inflation in the euro area is a big concern.

Finance ministers from the currency bloc meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed that a restrictive fiscal stance is necessary next year, he added at a news conference.

Speaking alongside Donohoe, European Union Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said: “As our economies continue to grapple with still high – albeit declining – inflation, increased public debt and higher interest rates, a more restrictive fiscal stance is warranted for next year, notably through the phasing out of energy support measures. There is very broad agreement on this.”

