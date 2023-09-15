(Bloomberg) -- The Eurogroup urged Italy to ratify its European Stability Mechanism bailout fund reform as soon as possible to avoid leaving the euro area without a key form of protection, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said Friday in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

“This treaty is a backstop and a form of additional support for every other member state,” he said during a press conference, adding that he hoped the Italian parliament will consider this as it deliberates on the ESM. It’s a very important decision that isn’t just about Italy but “also about the other member states.”

The euro-area bailout fund has been politically toxic in Italy for years, with successive governments unable to approve its reform, and detractors arguing that using it would increase the risk of a restructuring of the nation’s mammoth public debt.

The fund was set up in 2012 to help euro-area economies in exchange for strict reforms. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has said in the past that Italy will never tap it.

All other euro-zone members have already ratified the revamped fund, but there’s still no timeline for Italy’s parliament to do so. Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti earlier on Friday informed the Eurogroup, which brings together finance chiefs from the currency bloc, on efforts to move ahead with approval.

“We hope that the procedure in parliament will help push the ratification that the other 19 countries are expecting,” ESM Managing Director Pierre Gramegna said during the press conference.

“The most important thing is that the ESM can help fulfill the mandate for which it was created, to ensure financial stability in the euro area,” he said.

